Ron and Dipu Sikder cleared of attempt to murder charge

Sikder Group managing director Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder have been acquitted of charges in the case accusing them of an attempt to kill two Exim Bank officials.

The two accused were acquitted in the case as the court accepted the final report submitted by the police.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka on Thursday passed the order.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) crime and investigation wing deputy commissioner Md Zafar Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.