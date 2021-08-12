Ron and Dipu Sikder cleared of attempt to murder charge

Court sources said police recently submitted the final report against Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder after completing investigation of the case filed over an attempt to kill two Exim Bank officials.
The plaintiff in the case Exim Bank director retired Lieutenant Colonel Sirajul Islam was present in the court today.
The court asked the plaintiff whether he had any objection to the final report and compromise between two parties.
As the plaintiff said he had no objection, the court accepted the report
It was alleged in the case that Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder confined Exim Bank managing director Muhammad Haidar Ali and additional managing director Muhammad Firoz Hossain in an apartment on 7 May. They attempted to shoot and kill them.
The case also said the entire incident took place over loan of Tk 5 billion. Two Exim Bank officials were brought in the name of inspection of leased assets against the loan. Exim Bank MD and additional MD mentioned the value of the leased assets low against the deposit. Afterwards the incident of shooting and assault took place. Exim Bank MD and additional MD were forced to sign blank sheets of paper.
According to the final report submitted to the court by police on 26 July, the case emerged following a misunderstanding between the plaintiff in the case and the accused. Both the parties understood their mistakes and came to an understanding. There was a lack of adequate evidence to charge the accused after a neutral investigation of the case. It was also mentioned that the case seems to have inaccurate information. In the negotiation, both the parties said they will accept the result of investigation and later they will not take any legal action.
On 10 August, while speaking to Prothom Alo, Exim Bank director Sirajul Islam, however, claimed that a negotiation had been reached as Sikder Group managing director Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder sought unconditional apology.