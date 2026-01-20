Sitakunda’s Jungle Salimpur: RAB members attacked after announcement in loudspeakers
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) came under attack in Jungle Salimpur of Sitakunda, Chattogram, after announcements were made over loudspeakers calling for the assault. RAB has said that between 400 and 500 people took part in the attack.
The incident occurred on Monday evening during an operation in the area. One RAB officer, Md Motaleb Hossain Bhuiyan, was killed, while at least three other RAB members were injured in the assault.
CCTV footage of the incident obtained from police shows two RAB microbuses being chased by a group of people armed with sticks after they entered Salimpur. At one point, the attackers are seen smashing the windows of the vehicles.
During the attack, announcements could be heard over loudspeakers in the area, with one individual calling for the gates to be blocked.
Another video shows several injured RAB members sitting inside a room, with bandages on their heads and other parts of their bodies. The floor of the room is stained with blood, while police officers are seen helping the injured RAB members into vehicles.
Over the past four decades, thousands of illegal settlements have been built in Jungle Salimpur by cutting down government-owned hills. Land grabbing and plot trading continue to this day. Land grabbers have formed armed gangs that remain on constant armed guard in the area to sustain this business and maintain control.
Speaking on Monday night, RAB-7 Chattogram assistant director (media) ARM Mozaffar Hossain said that 43 RAB members had gone on an operation in the Jungle Salimpur area of Salimpur union in Sitakunda upazila in the evening to arrest armed criminals. Sensing the presence of RAB, between 400 and 500 miscreants launched an attack on the law enforcers after making announcements over loudspeakers.
During the assault, he said, four RAB members, including naib subedar Md Motaleb Hossain Bhuiyan, were seriously injured. With police assistance, they were rescued and taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Chattogram, where the on-duty physician declared Motaleb Hossain dead.
“The three injured members are currently receiving treatment in hospital. Efforts are ongoing to determine the actual cause of the attack and to identify those involved,” ARM Mozaffar Hossain said.
Jungle Salimpur is located on approximately 3,100 acres of land on the northern side of the Link Road, opposite the Asian Women University, about two kilometres west of Bayezid Bostami in Chattogram city. Although administratively part of Sitakunda, the area lies largely within the city’s outskirts.
Due to its remote and hilly terrain, Jungle Salimpur has for decades become a safe haven for criminal groups. Following the political changes in the country on 5 August last year, violent clashes and killings over control of the area have continued.
Recently, rival criminal groups have engaged in clashes, including gunfights, over control of the area. One person was killed in this. The following day of the incident, two journalists were attacked and beaten by criminals while reporting from the area.
Residents are required to carry identity cards to enter, and outsiders are barred from entry. Even police and district administration officials have been attacked on numerous occasions while attempting to enter the area.
On 14 September 2023, after carrying out an eviction drive against illegal structures in the Chhinamul Baraitala No. 2 Samaj area of Jungle Salimpur, a group attacked officials as they were returning.
At least 20 people were injured, including the then executive magistrate Md Omar Faruque and Sitakunda police station officer-in-charge (OC) Tofayel Ahmed.
Residents hurled crude bombs, brick chips and stones at officials, prompting police to fire shots to bring the situation under control.
Earlier on 4 February 2022, an exchange of gunfire took place between RAB and criminals in Jungle Salimpur. On 2 August the same year, district administration officials were obstructed while returning from an eviction drive against illegal houses.
Later, on 8 September 2022, when the administration went to demolish illegal settlements in Alinagar, criminals from the area attacked police officers.