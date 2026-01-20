Sitakunda’s Jungle Salimpur: RAB members attacked after announcement in loudspeakers

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) came under attack in Jungle Salimpur of Sitakunda, Chattogram, after announcements were made over loudspeakers calling for the assault. RAB has said that between 400 and 500 people took part in the attack.

The incident occurred on Monday evening during an operation in the area. One RAB officer, Md Motaleb Hossain Bhuiyan, was killed, while at least three other RAB members were injured in the assault.

CCTV footage of the incident obtained from police shows two RAB microbuses being chased by a group of people armed with sticks after they entered Salimpur. At one point, the attackers are seen smashing the windows of the vehicles.

During the attack, announcements could be heard over loudspeakers in the area, with one individual calling for the gates to be blocked.