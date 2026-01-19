RAB official killed in attack during operation in Jungle Salimpur, Chattogram

A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) official was killed in an attack by miscreants while conducting an arms recovery operation in Jungle Salimpur, Sitakunda, Chattogram.

He has been identified as Abdul Motaleb. He served as the deputy assistant director of RAB–7. Several others were injured in the incident. This occurred on Monday evening.

When contacted, Ahsan Habib Polash, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Chattogram Range, told Prothom Alo at 8:00 pm that a RAB officer of the DAD rank was killed during the operation in Jungle Salimpur, Sitakunda.

In a statement sent to the media at 8:30 pm, ARM Mozaffar Hossain, assistant director (media) of RAB–7, stated that RAB members were attacked by terrorists while conducting an operation in Jungle Salimpur.