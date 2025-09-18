150 hills and hillocks misclassified in land records, cut down across region

From Boro Dighi Par in Hathazari, if you take the connecting road towards Bhatiary, just past the no. 3 Bazar, a massive hill rises on the western side of the road, standing 50 to 60 feet tall. At the base, a cluster of semi-permanent houses has sprung up. A glance through the gate reveals that the foot of the hill is being cut away to expand the settlement.

Yet, despite being clearly visible, the Bangladesh Survey (BS) records classify this hill at no. 3 Bazar as nal land. According to the local land office, the hill in Jungle Dakkhin Pahartali mouza, recorded under BS plot no. 3573, spans about 7.5 acres. Due to a survey error, this privately owned hill has been listed as “nal land”, though the term refers to flat, low-lying farmland.

At least 150 hills and hillocks, covering some 1,400 acres, across Chattogram city and the neighbouring upazilas of Hathazari and Sitakunda have been wrongly classified in the BS survey.

Some were entirely misclassified, others partially, recorded as shankhola (land with grass-like plants), nal, khila (fallow land), or bari (homestead land).

Exploiting these errors, many are cutting down hills for construction.

According to the Land Ministry website, the BS survey began in 1970. Under Bangladesh’s amended Environmental Conservation Act, “hill” or “hillock” refers to naturally elevated landforms composed of soil, stone, gravel, or other hard substances that rise above surrounding flat terrain, and which are listed as hills in official records.