Shop employee becomes owner of 7-storey building, 6 flats

He said eight people including Joynal Abedin were arrested by conducting operations at different places in the capital on Friday.

A case has been filed against Joynal on charges of money laundering.

Mohammad Ali Mia said Joynal Abedin earlier was an employee at a gold shop in Mirpur. He made six fake NIDs for fraudulence. He opened 50 bank accounts at different banks by using these NID. He embezzled huge amounts of money from banks through fake documents.

CID recently came to know that an organised criminal gang made more than one fake NID cards and TIN certificates. Some officials and employees at the NID registration wing lent a hand in the illegal activities.

By using these NIDs and TINs, the members of the gang in association of land registry offices made fake documents of flat and land.

Later, the members in association with bank and financial institution officials embezzled millions of taka from banks against the flats.

The CID chief also said Joynal Abedin is the chief of such a gang. CID recently filed a case under the Money Laundering Prevention Act against 25 people including Neer State Properties Limited and Rumana Jewellers.



Later, CID arrested his main accomplice Raqib Hossain, brother-in-law KM Mostafizur Rahman, Liton Mahmud, Habibur Rahman, Hiru Molla, Abdus Sattar and Syed Tarique Ali. Earlier, three people were arrested in this case. Eleven people have been arrested in this case so far.