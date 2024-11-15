‘Robbers abduct child’ after robbing at Azimpur quarters

Robbers abducted a child after robbing money and gold ornaments from an apartment at the Azimpur Medical Staff Quarters in Dhaka on Friday morning.

Police and family sources said a group of robbers stormed the residence of Farzana Akter, an employee at the home ministry, in the morning. She lives with her husband and child at the quarters. The robber took away Tk 150,000, four bhoris of gold ornaments, as well as his child before leaving the house.