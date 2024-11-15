‘Robbers abduct child’ after robbing at Azimpur quarters
Robbers abducted a child after robbing money and gold ornaments from an apartment at the Azimpur Medical Staff Quarters in Dhaka on Friday morning.
Police and family sources said a group of robbers stormed the residence of Farzana Akter, an employee at the home ministry, in the morning. She lives with her husband and child at the quarters. The robber took away Tk 150,000, four bhoris of gold ornaments, as well as his child before leaving the house.
A colleague of Farzana Akter told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that they visited the residence after hearing the news of robbery. Later, they came to know that the robbers also abducted the child, who is still missing.
Speaking about this, Lalbagh police station officer-in-charge Kashoinu told Prothom Alo police that they opened investigation into the robbery and were searching for the child.