We will control crimes ensuring human rights: IGP

Speaking regarding the incident of gold traders being shot in the capital’s Banashree, he said, “There have also been several incidents in the night before yesterday too. In this situation, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Anti-terrorism unit of the police and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have initiated a joint patrol. We will see if this drive works. Otherwise we will take different steps.”

Citing that the crime pattern in Dhaka is a bit different from the rest of the country, the IGP said, “We want some help from you (journalists). Please inform us. We are also getting information from social media. We hope the situation will improve soon.

Speaking regarding the issue of big fishes remaining out of touch during the operation devil hunt, the IGP said, “Look who is being nabbed, mainly the smugglers and drug peddlers. They are being arrested mainly at district level.