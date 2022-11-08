Man buys 3 flats, land in wife’s name with ransom money

Moni Akhter gave two people Tk 950 thousand to make her son Alim Hossain’s dream to go to Italy come true. Instead, Alim was taken to a border-lying city of Libya, Zuwara, via several countries from Dubai. He was confined in a secret room there.

Calling up his mother, Alim said that he will be transported to Italy by boat though an illegal route. Five days later, Moni Akhter received news from Libya that the police has detained her son. She was told that Tk 600 thousand was needed to free him.

Moni Akhter told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “To free my son, I have paid Tk 2.7 million in phases by selling our land. But, the human trafficking gang hasn’t released my son yet.”

She said the last time she talked to her son was three months ago. She doesn’t have any clue of how or where is he now.

Moni Akhter filed a case under the prevention and suppression of human trafficking act with Hazaribag police station naming eight people with five to six unidentified persons more as accused on 30 October.