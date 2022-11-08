Man buys 3 flats, land in wife’s name with ransom money

Sharif and his associates extort huge amount of ransom by making the families hear screams and crying of the victims during torture, over phone calls and sending them videos of the torture
On the same day, the Economic Crime and Human Trafficking Team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested two of the accused named Alamgir Hossain and Aktaruzzaman Quddus during a raid in Savar.
After interrogation on remand, police found out about the main culprit of the human trafficking gang. Based on information given by them two more members of the gang named Bhashan Matubbar and belayed Hossain were arrested from North Badda and Dhanmondi areas. Currently, they are on a three-day remand.
Investigation-related sources said that Sharif Hossain is the mastermind of this gang. He’s from Cumilla and lives in Libya, where he has a 'game room' for detention and torture.
Sharif and his associates extort huge amount of ransom by making the families hear screams and crying of the victims during torture, over phone calls and sending them videos of the torture.
With the ransom money, Sharif has bought three flats in the capital including one at S Nahar Garden of Noorpur Dania area in Dhaka’s Kadamtali, in his wife Sumona Akhter’s name. He bought lands in Gazipur and Tongi as well.
According to case statement, Alim, Rasel, Omar Farooq, Parvez Mia, Saim Mia, Iyad Howlader, Abir Paul, Al Amin, Noyon Baroi, Ujjwal Matubbar and Ashiq Matubbar have been held captive in Sharif’s 'game room' in Libya.
Sumona also has 15 acres of land in her name at their village home, Madaripur. A two storey building is being constructed there. And, Sumona’s mother Monwara Begum owns a brand-name car worth around five million.
Sources concerning the investigation said, Alim Hossain’s family made a deal with Madaripur’s Alamgir Hossain and Akhtaruzzaman to send Alim Italy for Tk 950 thousand.
During interrogation following his arrest Alamgir said that he used to be a driver once. He made acquaintance with Faridpur’s Akhtaruzzaman about one and a half years ago.
Akhtaruzzaman told him that he sends people to Italy by legal means for Tk 950 thousand. Later, he brought money from many people including his relatives and gave it to Alamgir.
But, none of them were sent to Italy. People are being taken to Libya via Dubai and ransom is being extracted by holding them captive, he added.
According to the latest report of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Bangladeshis rank third in seeking illegal immigration to Italy by sea with 15 per cent. In this case, Egyptians top the list with 22 per cent, being followed by Tunisians with 20 per cent.
Last month, another man named Rafiqul was tortured similarly. He was taken to Libya instead of Italy. He was sent to Italy only after extracting ransom money from his family. But, Rafiqul died after reaching there.
Additional deputy commission of CTTC Touhidul Islam told Prothom Alo, after arresting four members of the gang, many other names involved with the gang have emerged.
Attempts are on to arrest other members of the gang. After the case being filed on 30 October, Sharif’s wife Sumona escaped to Dubai.
It wasn’t possible to get any comment from Sharif Hossain and his wife about the case and the accusations found in CTTC’s investigation.
According to that report, a total of 71,790 people went to Italy illegally by sea in the last nine months. And, 11,029 of them were Bangladeshis.