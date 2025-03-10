Man arrested over ‘assaulting’ 2 women in Dhaka’s Lalmatia

Law enforcers have arrested a man named Rinku for ‘assaulting’ two young women in Dhaka, Lalmatia over smoking in public.

Cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki shared the information in his verified Facebook page on Monday.

In his post, Farooki wrote, “The harasser from Lalmatia, Rinku, was arrested last night." He also included lines from a song by Farzana Wahid Shayan in his post.

On 1 March, two young women were allegedly assaulted near the NHA Tower in Lalmatia. One of the victims claimed they were assaulted for smoking cigarettes.

The incident sparked widespread criticism on social media.