Two more held for killing Matsyajibi League leader

Detectives arrested two more accused from Dinajpur's Phulbari upazila on Monday night in a case filed over the killing of a Matsyajibi League leader in Thakurgaon, reports UNB.

The arrestees are--Manik Ali, 28 and Kubbat Hossain, 25, of Haldibari Bazar area of Bhanor Union of Thakurgaon's Baliadangi Upazila.

They were sent to jail on Tuesday, said sub-inspector Sultan Ali, investigating officer of the case.

With these, police have arrested 8 people so far in this connection, he added.

Police made the arrest after conducting a drive in the area, said the officer.

On 3 September, a clash broke out between UP Chairman Rafiqul Islam and Jubo League leader Sayed Alam at Haldibari Bazar of Bhanor Union of Baliadangi Upazila over derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Sayed Alam's brother Shakil Ahmed died during the clash.

Later, a murder case was filed at Baliadangi police station following a complaint lodged by victim's brother Sayed Alam accusing 20 people including UP Chairman Rafiqul Islam.

