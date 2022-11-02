Two more held for killing Matsyajibi League leader

Police made the arrest after conducting a drive in the area, said the officer.
On 3 September, a clash broke out between UP Chairman Rafiqul Islam and Jubo League leader Sayed Alam at Haldibari Bazar of Bhanor Union of Baliadangi Upazila over derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Sayed Alam's brother Shakil Ahmed died during the clash.
Later, a murder case was filed at Baliadangi police station following a complaint lodged by victim's brother Sayed Alam accusing 20 people including UP Chairman Rafiqul Islam.