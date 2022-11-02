Two more held for killing Matsyajibi League leader

Detectives arrested two more accused from Dinajpur's Phulbari upazila on Monday night in a case filed over the killing of a Matsyajibi League leader in Thakurgaon, reports UNB.

The arrestees are--Manik Ali, 28 and Kubbat Hossain, 25, of Haldibari Bazar area of Bhanor Union of Thakurgaon's Baliadangi Upazila.

They were sent to jail on Tuesday, said sub-inspector Sultan Ali, investigating officer of the case.

With these, police have arrested 8 people so far in this connection, he added.