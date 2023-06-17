520 drug traders including public reps, politicians in Dhaka’s outskirts

Narayanganj has become the transit point for narcotics in Dhaka and various places of the country. A large number of leaders and activists of various political parties including Awami League, and local representatives from Narayanganj are also involved in the drug trade. Some of them have even built houses and bought cars from drug money. Police said more than 500 people are involved in narcotics in this town on the outskirts of the capital.

Concerned people point out that the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways cross through Narayanganj. Besides there is water connectivity from Narayanganj to Dhaka and its adjoining districts. As a result, drug dealers chose Narayanganj as a transit point to peddle narcotics, which are smuggled through two bordering districts of Cumilla and Brahmanbaria, to various places of the country. Consignments of yaba tablets that come via Myanmar are also entering this district.