Woman died in RAB custody, family members allege torture

A woman died three days after she had been detained by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Naogaon town on Wednesday.

The victim is Sultana Jesmin, 45. She died while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday morning.

She was detained from Muktir More in the town at 10:30am

Sultana Jesmin was an office assistant at the land office of Chandipur union of Naogaon Sadar upazila.

RAB claimed Sultana Jesmin was detained for interrogation on charges of fraudulence. She fell sick after detention and died.

However, family members alleged Jesmin died as she was tortured in AB custody.

*More to follow...