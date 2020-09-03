Sabrina remanded in double NID case

A Dhaka court today placed JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury on a two-day remand in a case lodged over possessing two National ID cards with fake information, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place her on a five-day remand. Sabrina’s lawyer however argued for her bail.

After hearing both the sides, the court placed Sabrina on a two-day remand.