Sabrina remanded in double NID case

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Dhaka court today placed JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury on a two-day remand in a case lodged over possessing two National ID cards with fake information, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place her on a five-day remand. Sabrina’s lawyer however argued for her bail.

After hearing both the sides, the court placed Sabrina on a two-day remand.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury showed her arrested in the case, allowing a plea of the police.

Investigation officer and Badda police station sub-inspector Mominul Islam on 1 September filed the plea to show her arrested in the case and placed her on a five-day remand.

Election commission official Mohammad Momin Miah filed the case against Sabrina with Badda police station on 30 August.

More News

Journalist hacked to death in Dhamrai

Journalist hacked to death in Dhamrai

Regent Group chairman, MD remanded in money laundering case

Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim

Dinajpur UNO 'critically injured' after being hacked at her residence

UNO Wahida Khanam is airlifted to Dhaka. Photo: Moinul Islam

Sikder brothers' CNNMoney to go bankrupt

Sikder Group MD Ron Haque Sikder (L) and brother Dipu Haque Sikder