Sabrina remanded in double NID case

A Dhaka court today placed JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury on a two-day remand in a case lodged over possessing two National ID cards with fake information, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place her on a five-day remand. Sabrina’s lawyer however argued for her bail.
After hearing both the sides, the court placed Sabrina on a two-day remand.
Earlier in the day, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury showed her arrested in the case, allowing a plea of the police.
Investigation officer and Badda police station sub-inspector Mominul Islam on 1 September filed the plea to show her arrested in the case and placed her on a five-day remand.
Election commission official Mohammad Momin Miah filed the case against Sabrina with Badda police station on 30 August.