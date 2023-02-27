11 active armed groups in Rohingya camps

According to the police and the Rohingya leaders, there have been more than 20 incidents of shooting and clashes in the last four months. Some 26 Rohingys were killed in these incidents, including 13 Rohingya leaders and seven ARSA members.

The report of the defence ministry also mentioned the Konapara camp, which sprung up along the zero line of Tumbru border. The report says the members of ARSA move freely there. Since the place is on zero line, it is not possible to carry out regular patrol and surveillance activities there. As a result, that camp has turned into a hub for conducting the organisational activities and training of ARSA, controlling the drug smuggling and carrying out terrorist activities.

RRRC Mizanur Rahman believes the main problem lies with the failure in the repatriation of the Rohingya community to their own country. The situation in the Rakhine state has not improved either and the Rohingyas are frustrated with this. This frustration sparks their reckless activities.

Mizanur Rahman further said, “That area is drug prone. They have already made connections with the local drug dealers. Together they have formed a group. It is a big challenge for the government.”