SC clears way to continue trial against Pori Moni

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division stayed for six weeks a High Court order that halted the trial proceedings of a narcotics case filed against film actress Pori Moni, reports UNB.

Chamber judge Obaidul Hassan passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a petition filed by the state against the High Court order.

There is no bar now for the trial court proceedings to continue, said deputy attorney general Biswajit Debnath, who appeared in the hearing for the state.

On 1 March, the High Court stayed Pori Moni’s trial for six weeks, asking the government and the CID to explain in four weeks why the proceedings against Pori Moni should not be quashed.