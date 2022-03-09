SC clears way to continue trial against Pori Moni

The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice Md Salim passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by Pori Moni for scrapping the trial proceedings of the narcotics case against her.
On Monday, the state filed a petition with the Appellate Division against the High Court order.
Advocate Z I Khan Panna, the renowned human rights advocate stood for Pori Moni while deputy attorney general Biswajit Debnath stood for the state.
Earlier on 5 January, a Dhaka court framed a charge against three accused including Pori Moni in the case. All three are now out on bail.
On 15 November last year, Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Emrul Kayesh took the charges framed by police against the accused into cognisance.
On 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a charge sheet against Pori Moni and the two others in the case.
CID inspector and also the investigation officer in the case, Kazi Mostafa Kamal submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.
Pori Moni was arrested on 4 August, following a raid by RAB on her Banani residence. A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.
On 22 August, she was remanded in judicial custody again after inspector Kazi produced her in a court on the completion of a day's police remand, her third.
On 31 August, 2021, a Dhaka court granted bail to Pori Moni in the narcotics case until the submission of the charge sheet. She had walked out of jail the following day.