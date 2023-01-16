Stern action will be taken against yaba traders: Home minister

On the different names including journalists, public representatives, politicians listed in Yaba smugglers, the Home Minister said, "We will first check them. If someone is guilty then we will take action against the person whoever they are.”
Before the meeting, the minister visited Shahpori Island in Teknaf on Saturday which is known as a hotspot for human and drug trafficking.
Besides, members of the parliamentary committee visited the disputed Ghumdhum border and Kutupalong Rohingya camp on Thursday and Friday, respectively.