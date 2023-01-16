Crime

Stern action will be taken against yaba traders: Home minister

AFP
Prothom Alo English Desk
Home minister Asaduzzaman KhanFile photo

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that stern action will be taken against Yaba traders after verifying the list which was recently published by an intelligence agency on Cox's Bazar's Yaba traders, reports UNB.

The minister said this while talking to the reporters after attending the 26th meeting of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Home Affairs held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday.

"We have heard about different crimes recently occurring in Cox’s Bazar. Steps must be taken over the incidents. None will get a chance of committing robbery, theft and abduction," he added.

On the different names including journalists, public representatives, politicians listed in Yaba smugglers, the Home Minister said, "We will first check them. If someone is guilty then we will take action against the person whoever they are.”

Before the meeting, the minister visited Shahpori Island in Teknaf on Saturday which is known as a hotspot for human and drug trafficking.

Besides, members of the parliamentary committee visited the disputed Ghumdhum border and Kutupalong Rohingya camp on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

