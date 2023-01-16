Stern action will be taken against yaba traders: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that stern action will be taken against Yaba traders after verifying the list which was recently published by an intelligence agency on Cox's Bazar's Yaba traders, reports UNB.

The minister said this while talking to the reporters after attending the 26th meeting of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Home Affairs held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday.

"We have heard about different crimes recently occurring in Cox’s Bazar. Steps must be taken over the incidents. None will get a chance of committing robbery, theft and abduction," he added.