Sedition case against Babunagari: PBI asked to submit report on 3 March

According to the case statement, Hefazat chief Junaid Babunagari threatened to tear down all the statues in the country while addressing an event in Chittagong’s Hathazari on 27 November.

On 13 November, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh joint secretary general Mamunul Haque opposed the setting up of Bangbandhu’s sculptures.

Earlier, the High Court asked the authorities concerned to take measures to ensure the security of all sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country.