Law and order situation
Highway robberies targeting expatriates on the rise
Highway robberies in Bangladesh are increasingly targeting expatriates, with the Dhaka-Chattogram highway being the most unsafe. In addition to expatriate vehicles, passenger buses, cargo trucks, and covered vans are also being targeted.
According to Highway Police sources, a recent surge in robberies has prompted authorities to compile a list of 1,443 known highway robbers. Based on this list, a crackdown has been launched, and 700 additional police officers have been deployed across various highways alongside regular patrols.
To combat robberies targeting expatriates, the Highway Police is setting up a special help desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Under this initiative, vehicles rented by expatriates will be videotaped, and their registration numbers, driver’s license copies, and mobile phone numbers will be recorded. The vehicles will remain under surveillance through an app until they safely reach their destination.
A driver transporting expatriate passengers from the airport, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that robberies commonly occur in Abdullahpur, House Building, and Station Road areas. However, the highest number of incidents has been reported in Cumilla.
The driver recalled a recent incident where his vehicle was attacked by robbers in Sherpur, Sylhet, around 4:00 am. The criminals attempted to stop his car using sticks, but he managed to escape by speeding away. In the process, his car window was shattered by the attackers.
He also alleged that some members of law enforcement are in cahoots with these robber gangs.
According to police headquarters data, robbery cases have been on the rise nationwide. In February 2025, some 74 robbery cases were registered, compared to 71 in January. In the first two months of 2024, a total of 62 cases were reported.
On 27 February and 1 March, two separate robberies took place in Chauddagram, Cumilla, targeting a Malaysian expatriate and a Kuwaiti expatriate. Police arrested four suspects last Saturday in connection with these incidents.
Speaking at a press conference, Cumilla district police superintendent Nazir Ahmed Khan admitted that certain areas of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway have become unsafe, particularly for expatriates traveling home from the airport.
Police sources revealed that a gang with 20-25 members from Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, and Chattogram operates in three separate groups along the highway. They receive information on expatriate vehicles from informants at the airport and roadside food stalls.
Once an expatriate’s car is identified, robbers follow the vehicle from the Meghna Toll Plaza, blocking it at isolated spots using pickup trucks, metal rods, or tires thrown on the road. A six-to-seven-member armed group then holds the expatriates hostage at gunpoint and loot their belongings.
Similar incidents are being reported on other major highways, including Dhaka-Sylhet, Dhaka-Mymensingh, Dhaka-Tangail, Dhaka-Bogura, Dhaka-Rangpur, and Dhaka-Madaripur.
In most cases, rather than filing official complaints, victims settle the matter in exchange for money
Kamrul Hasan, a regular commuter on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, expressed concerns about the rising number of robberies.
He told Prothom Alo, “Now, every time the bus gets stuck in traffic, I fear a robbery. These incidents increase during Eid.”
To minimise risk, he avoids carrying cash or bank cards while traveling. He also criticised the lack of visible police patrols, despite the frequent attacks.
According to Highway Police headquarters, robberies have surged since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024.
In response, police compiled a list of 1,443 robbery suspects, based on crime records dating from 2005 to February 2025. Law enforcement agencies are now conducting arrest operations based on this list.
Highway Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Md. Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that several steps have been taken to curb highway crimes. “As a result, no robberies have been reported since last Saturday. Our operations are ongoing.”
Police sources further revealed that robbers track expatriate vehicles via informants at Dhaka Airport and highway food stalls. Additionally, some corrupt drivers collaborate with the gangs, tipping them off about potential targets.
Authorities have urged expatriates and highway travelers to remain cautious, avoid late-night travel, and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Robbery in cargo trucks and passenger buses
Highway robberies targeting cargo trucks, covered vans, and passenger buses remain a serious concern.
According to Highway Police sources, trucks and vans carrying ready-made garments, soybean oil, rods, and various goods are often robbed by criminals posing as members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) or the Detective Branch (DB) of the police.
Passenger buses on various highways are also targeted, with robbers boarding in disguise as passengers before carrying out the crime.
On 8 March, a group of robbers posed as DB police officers and hijacked a truck loaded with rods in the Kabirpur area of Ashulia on the Nabinagar-Chandra highway.
About a week later, police conducted a raid in Savar’s Bank Town area and arrested two suspects, Anwar Hossain and Nur Alam. Based on their information, the stolen truck was recovered.
On 1 March, robbers in Santhia of Pabna blocked the road with wooden logs to stop and loot a truck and a microbus.
Similarly, on 24 February, a truck carrying rods from Chattogram was robbed in Mymensingh’s Trishal area.
Later, police conducted raids in Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Netrokona, arresting seven members of an inter-district robbery gang.
Passenger buses have also been targeted. On 17 February, robbers attacked a bus of Unique Road Royals’ ‘Amri Travels’, traveling from Dhaka to Rajshahi. Along with looting passengers, they also molested female travellers, triggering widespread protests across the country.
Following public outrage, police arrested several members of the gang.
Highway Police sources indicate that multiple regional gangs are involved in the highway robberies. Some target export-bound ready-made garment trucks and covered vans.
These gangs operate in areas along the Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Dhaka-Chattogram highway. They often stop trucks and extort large sums from garment factory owners. In most cases, rather than filing official complaints, victims settle the matter in exchange for money.
A businessman from Chattogram, who exports garments to Australia and Turkey, shared his experience with Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity.
His factory in Gazipur once lost an entire shipment to robbers. Instead of filing a case, he recovered his stolen goods through a leader of the truck owners’ association.
According to him, many business owners avoid legal action as cases rarely result in recovery. When stolen goods are not retrieved, shipments are cancelled, leading to huge financial losses and damaging relationships with foreign buyers.
Tawohidul Haque, an associate professor at Dhaka University’s Institute of Social Welfare and Research, told Prothom Alo that a collusion between some law enforcement officials and highway robbers is a key reason these crimes persist.
“As long as this relationship exists, robberies will not stop,” he said.
He emphasised the need for advanced technological strategies, such as identifying high-risk areas and installing CCTV cameras to monitor locations where robbery is frequent.