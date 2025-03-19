Highway robberies targeting expatriates on the rise

Highway robberies in Bangladesh are increasingly targeting expatriates, with the Dhaka-Chattogram highway being the most unsafe. In addition to expatriate vehicles, passenger buses, cargo trucks, and covered vans are also being targeted.

According to Highway Police sources, a recent surge in robberies has prompted authorities to compile a list of 1,443 known highway robbers. Based on this list, a crackdown has been launched, and 700 additional police officers have been deployed across various highways alongside regular patrols.

To combat robberies targeting expatriates, the Highway Police is setting up a special help desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Under this initiative, vehicles rented by expatriates will be videotaped, and their registration numbers, driver’s license copies, and mobile phone numbers will be recorded. The vehicles will remain under surveillance through an app until they safely reach their destination.