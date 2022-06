A Chattogram court Wednesday sentenced a woman and her brother to life imprisonment for attacking their two cousins with acid in 2010, reports UNB.

Convicts Sharmin Farzana Latif Saki, 33, and her brother Muhammad Iftekhar Latif, 30, were also fined with Tk 30,000 and Tk 50,000. In case of non-payment, they will receive an additional prison sentence of one year.

Chattogram’s fifth additional metropolitan sessions judge Nargis Akhter passed the order.

Iftekhar and Sharmin were taken to jail after the veridict, advocate Taslim Uddin, an additional prosecutor at the court, told the news agency.