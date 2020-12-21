Sinha killing case charge sheet accepted by court

Police also detained Shahedul Islam alias Sifat who was with Sinha at the time of the killing. Later, a team of police detained two more members of Sinha’s documentary making team, Shipra Debnath and Tahsin Rifat Noor, from Nilima Resort in Cox’s Bazar where they were staying.

Though the law enforcement released Noor, they sent Shipra and Sifat to jail. The two were released on bail.

A total of four suits were lodged over the killing of Sinha. Immediately after the incident, police filed two cases with Teknaf police station and another with Ramu police station. Two of the cases were filed under narcotics act and another on allegation of attacking police.

The fourth suit was lodged by Sinha’s sister Sharmin Sharia Ferdous on 5 August against nine people including Pradeep Kumar Das and Liaqat Ali.

RAB was given charge of investigating all the four cases. A total of 14 people – 11 policemen and three locals – were arrested in those cases.

Investigating officer Khairul Islam said Sinha was killed in accordance to the plans of OC Pradeep Kumar Das.