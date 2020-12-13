Major Sinha killing: OC Pradeep, 14 others charge-sheeted

The killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was a planned incident, shows evidence the Rapid Action Battalion team collected from different sources.

Based on the evidence, RAB submitted a charge sheet against 15 people including suspended Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das on charges of shooting Sinha dead.

The charge sheet was submitted at the court of Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah around 10:15am today, Sunday. The court has accepted the charge sheet.

After submitting the charge sheet, RAB senior assistant superintendent of police and investigation officer of the Sinha murder case, Md Khairul Islam told the newspersons that the three suits police lodged on allegation of attacking police and possessing drugs were not found to be true.