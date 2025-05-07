- Pakistan authorises military to respond
- 36 killed as India, Pakistan clash
The Pakistani government has authorised the military to "undertake corresponding actions" after India's strikes, Deutsche Welle reported.
"These unprovoked and unjustified attacks deliberately targeted the civilian areas, on the false pretext of presence of imaginary terrorist camps, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent men, women, and children, and causing damage to the civilian infrastructure, including mosques," an Information Ministry statement said.
"In consonance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defense, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty."
"The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorised to undertake corresponding actions in this regard," the ministry said.
India strike on Pakistan killed Masood Azhar’s 10 family members
Maulana Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist based in Pakistan, has announced that 10 members of his family and four close associates have been killed in India's strike on the Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, according to BBC.
A statement issued on Wednesday by the militant group he heads - Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) - said that the deceased included his elder sister and her husband, his nephew and his wife, a niece, and five children from his family.
JeM carried out a suicide bombing in February 2019 that killed 40 troops in Indian-administered Kashmir, bringing the neighbours to the brink of war.
The group also said that the strike killed three of Azhar's close aides and the mother of one of them.
A history of the India-Pakistan conflict
Since their creation in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought multiple wars - most centred on Kashmir, according to BBC.
The first erupted just months after partition, ending in a 1949 UN-brokered ceasefire that split the region but left both nations claiming it in full.
In 1965, they fought again when Pakistani forces crossed into Indian-administered Kashmir, leading to fierce ground and air battles.
In 1971, war flared over East Pakistan, where India supported independence forces, ultimately leading to the creation of Bangladesh.
The 1999 Kargil conflict saw Pakistani troops infiltrate Indian-administered Kashmir; it was the first clash between the nuclear-armed rivals, sparking global alarm.
In more recent years, tensions surged after militant attacks: India launched “surgical strikes” in 2016 after the Uri attack and conducted airstrikes near Balakot in 2019 following the Pulwama bombing.
Pakistan responded with its own air incursions, marking one of the most dangerous escalations since Kargil.
IndiGo cancels flights to 11 cities
Indian budget airline carrier IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern and central India till 10 May, amid the escalation of war between India and Pakistan, Indian media ANI reports.
IndiGo in its travel advisory stated that Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot are the affected cities where flight operations have been cancelled till 5:29 am IST on 10 May.
"Following aviation directives, flights to/from these cities remain cancelled until 10 May, 0529 hrs," the budget carrier stated on X.
"In line with directives from aviation authorities regarding airport closures, we're in the process of cancelling all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot until 0529 hrs on 10th May. We are closely monitoring the situation, and further schedule adjustments across other sectors may follow," the advisory read.
"Rest assured, we'll keep you informed of any developments. Customers are sincerely advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. We understand these are sensitive times, and as always, we are here to support you. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation," it added.
Indian govt convenes all-party meeting on Thursday
With India's defence forces having carried out strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief the political parties on the steps taken by it, ANI reports.
The all-party meeting will be held at 11:00 am in the Parliament Library Building.
"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.
The Congress has called a meeting of its senior leaders at 3 pm on Wednesday to discuss the current security scenario.
Pakistan declares India’s strikes ‘acts of war’
The National Security Committee meeting has issued a condemnation against the “illegal acts” by India declaring them as “blatant violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which manifestly constituted acts of war under international law”, Pakistan based newspaper DWAN reports.
“The deliberate targeting of civilians, including innocent women and children, by the Indian military constitutes a heinous and shameful crime, that is in violation of all norms of human behaviour and the provisions of international law.”
The top security body’s meeting — chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif —was attended by CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, ISI DG Gen Asim Malik and the services chiefs, footage showed.
Comparing the military forces of the two countries
Reuters published as the comparative pictures on the military strengths the two countries.
Operation Sindoor: India briefs 5 countries after strikes on Pakistan
India has briefed the U.S., the U.K., Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia after striking targets in Pakistan’s Punjab province and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday, May 7, Indian media The Hindu reports quoting government sources.
36 killed as India, Pakistan clash
India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery along their contested frontier on Wednesday after New Delhi launched deadly missile strikes on its arch-rival, in the worst violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours in two decades, AFP reports.
At least 36 deaths were reported. Islamabad said 26 civilians were killed by the Indian strikes and firing along the border, while New Delhi said at least eight died from Pakistani shelling.
Indian Air Force officer Vyomika Singh said “nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed”, days after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on the Indian-run side of disputed Kashmir.
India named the strikes on Pakistan as Operation Sindoor.