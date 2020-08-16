Sinha killing: Public hearing going on

A public hearing has begun over the killing of retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan in police firing in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila.

The hearing, commencing on Sunday morning at the office of Shamlapur Rohingya Camp in-charge in Teknaf, is being led by Mizanur Rahman, additional divisional commissioner of Chattogram.

Some 12 people including a madrasa student have arrived to record their depositions, said officials present at the hearing.

The hearing has been organised by the investigation committee, formed under the direction of the home ministry, according to a public statement signed on 12 August by Md Shahjahan Ali, Cox's Bazar additional district magistrate and also a member of the investigation team.