Sinha murder trial: Fifth witness testifies before court

The third day of second phase of testimonial statements in the murder case of major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan concluded at a Cox’s Bazar court Tuesday with the testimony and statement of the fifth witness, reports UNB.

The court adjourned at around 5:00 pm after Hafeez Mohammad Amin’s testimony as an eyewitness and his interrogation by defense lawyers.

The statement was recorded before Cox’s Bazar district and session court Judge Md Ismail.

He was presented before the court amid tight security around 10:00am on the day.

After the hearing, defense lawyer Rana Dasgupta told the media that Mohammad Amin is a Rohingya.