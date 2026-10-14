Man and wife allegedly led temple gold theft ring

A man and his wife allegedly travelled from one temple to another in Dhaka to steal gold ornaments from idols. Police identified the couple while investigating the theft of gold placed on the tongue of the idol of Goddess Kali at Ramna Kali Mandir (temple) in the capital city.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner (Crime) Faruk Hossain disclosed the information at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Minto Road in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

Faruk Hossain said investigators had found evidence linking Arnab Roy and his wife, Lipi Karmakar, to gold thefts at two other temples besides Ramna Kali Temple. Two other people, both gold shop owners, have also been arrested in connection with the cases.