Man and wife allegedly led temple gold theft ring
A man and his wife allegedly travelled from one temple to another in Dhaka to steal gold ornaments from idols. Police identified the couple while investigating the theft of gold placed on the tongue of the idol of Goddess Kali at Ramna Kali Mandir (temple) in the capital city.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner (Crime) Faruk Hossain disclosed the information at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Minto Road in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.
Faruk Hossain said investigators had found evidence linking Arnab Roy and his wife, Lipi Karmakar, to gold thefts at two other temples besides Ramna Kali Temple. Two other people, both gold shop owners, have also been arrested in connection with the cases.
Identified through CCTV footage, gold recovered
The theft at Ramna Kali Mandir at Shahbagh took place between 8:45 am and 4:00 pm on 7 October, the police official said. Gold weighing approximately six annas was stolen from the tongue of the idol of Goddess Kali. The gold was estimated to be worth Tk 80,000. Temple priest Sujit Chakraborty filed a complaint with Shahbagh police station.
Police examined CCTV footage from the temple and used information technology to identify those involved. They subsequently arrested Arnab Roy and Lipi Karmakar from the Dobadia area under Uttarkhan police station. A case was filed with Shahbagh police station. After their arrest, the two were produced before a court, where they gave confessional statements.
Based on information provided by the couple, police arrested Md Muhin, owner of Sadia Jewellers in the Dakkhin Khan area. A gold sheet weighing two annas and one ratti was recovered from him. Police said it was part of the gold stolen from Ramna Kali Temple.
Linked to Siddheshwari temple theft
Gold ornaments were stolen from Siddheshwari Kali Temple on 13 September, and a case was filed with Ramna police station. During questioning, police obtained information linking the couple to the theft. The stolen ornaments were subsequently recovered based on information they provided.
The couple had sold the ornaments to a jewellery shop owner named Zakaria Islam, who has also been arrested.
DMP Joint Commissioner Faruk Hossain said Arnab Roy was also accused of attempting to steal a gold chain from an idol of Baba Lokenath Brahmachari at a temple in Deobhog, Narayanganj, on 11 September. A temple priest caught him while he was fleeing with the chain. Members of the temple committee later released him.
Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo that, based on the information gathered so far, police had linked Arnab Roy and Lipi Karmakar to three incidents. The couple allegedly visited different temples to steal gold ornaments.
Police are investigating whether they were involved in similar thefts beyond these three cases and whether others were part of the alleged ring, he added.