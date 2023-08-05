Attack on US envoy Bernicat’s car: Little progress in investigation in five years

The case regarding the attack on the of former US ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat has seen little headway in five years. No one has been brought to trial so far in this sensational case.

The US ambassador at the time, Bernicat, had attended a dinner at the home of Badiul Alam Majumdar, the secretary of Shusasoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), on 4 August in 2018. On her way back, her vehicle came under attack. Badiul Alam Majumdar filed a case with Mohammadpur police station after the incident.

The US on several occasions asked Bangladesh about the progress of the investigation into the case. They urged Bangladesh to take the incident seriously and sought an effective and neutral probe into the incident.

Bernicat joined as US envoy in Dhaka on 25 January in 2015 and left on 2 November in 2018 upon completion of her term.