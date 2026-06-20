Benazir Ahmed’s return process moving swiftly, papers sent to UAE in 3 days

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the process of bringing former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed back to Bangladesh following his arrest in Dubai is progressing at a very rapid pace.

He made the remarks today, Saturday morning while responding to questions from journalists at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.

Salahuddin Ahmed said that after Benazir Ahmed was arrested by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) police on the basis of an Interpol red notice, the authorities there had given Bangladesh 30 days to complete the next legal steps.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs prepared, translated and sent the required 144 pages of documents to the UAE government through diplomatic channels in just three days.