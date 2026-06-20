Benazir Ahmed’s return process moving swiftly, papers sent to UAE in 3 days
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the process of bringing former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed back to Bangladesh following his arrest in Dubai is progressing at a very rapid pace.
He made the remarks today, Saturday morning while responding to questions from journalists at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.
Salahuddin Ahmed said that after Benazir Ahmed was arrested by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) police on the basis of an Interpol red notice, the authorities there had given Bangladesh 30 days to complete the next legal steps.
However, the Ministry of Home Affairs prepared, translated and sent the required 144 pages of documents to the UAE government through diplomatic channels in just three days.
The minister expressed hope that the UAE government would complete the necessary procedures and arrange for Benazir Ahmed's return to Bangladesh very soon.
Asked whether the UAE government had responded to the documents sent by Bangladesh, he said, “Friday and Saturday have already passed. These are holidays here, and Friday is also a holiday there. Once Saturday passes, we will follow up on Sunday. However, they have not yet sent us anything officially by email.”
The minister added that a response would be sent in accordance with UAE law and that Bangladesh would continue its efforts in this regard.
Responding to a question about whether there were any concerns over Benazir Ahmed's repatriation, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “The NCB requested us by email to send the documents within 30 days. The rest of the questions are irrelevant. Whether or not there is a treaty is irrelevant.”
“Treaty or no treaty, both countries are signatories to certain provisions under the UN Charter. Under those provisions, accused persons have been returned to Bangladesh before, and we have also sent people abroad. I do not think the repatriation process will be complicated,” he added.
Earlier, the home minister formally presented awards, certificates and financial incentives to 15 members of the Bangladesh Police in recognition of their professionalism, bravery and public service in four separate incidents. He briefed journalists afterwards.
Mohammadpur will be brought under control
The home minister said Mohammadpur has become a haven for criminals over many years and that a plan has been taken to bring the area under control. He said criminals there would be gradually eliminated.
He also said the police force has rapidly regained its moral footing and courage since the period following 5 August. According to him, since the elected government took office, police have become more active and are carrying out their duties despite risks to their own lives.
The minister said criminal incidents are being reported to police stations and cases are being filed, while matters highlighted in the media and on social media are being addressed immediately. He added that there have been many encouraging developments in police activities over the past three and a half months.
On disciplinary measures, the home minister said the temporary suspension of former Gazipur commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan is being processed in accordance with legal and departmental regulations.
Meanwhile, he said a departmental investigation into allegations that national cricketer Nayeem Hasan was harassed and physically assaulted in Chattogram was completed, and within an hour strict disciplinary action was taken against the officers concerned, including the withdrawal and temporary suspension of the constable, sub-inspector and officer-in-charge involved.
Anniversary of Awami League (activities banned)
Referring to the police headquarters' alert ahead of the founding anniversary of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned the Salahuddin Ahme said, “Issuing alerts is part of our responsibility.”
“Since we fear that, centring on 23 June, a political party whose activities have been banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act... - we politically say it is no political party, it is a mafia party - may try to create instability in Bangladesh, and the police force will carry out its duties accordingly. That is why an alert has been issued nationwide,” he added.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the police, including senior secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs Monzur Morshed Chowdhury and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir, were present at the event.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed also said that the necessary documents have already been sent to Dubai to bring former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed back to Bangladesh.
He said, “After Dubai informed us by email about Benazir Ahmed’s arrest, they asked us to send the required documents within 30 days. We prepared the documents that very day and sent them to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From there, they were sent to Dubai through diplomatic channels. We did not take 30 days; we sent the necessary documents within just three days.”
The home minister was speaking today, Saturday after an event organised to honour police personnel for their outstanding and commendable contributions to maintaining law and order.
Responding to a question, he said that around 144 pages of documents related to Benazir Ahmed had been translated into the language of that country. “However, we have not yet received any response from Dubai. There have been holidays, and we will follow up on Sunday,” he said.
He assured that the government would remain engaged in efforts to bring Benazir Ahmed back, noting that the UAE also has its own legal procedures to follow before extraditing him.
Responding to a question, Salahuddin said, “Under the UN Charter, there are certain areas in which we have agreements with them. Through Mutual Legal Assistance Requests (MLAR), we have sent several detainees to their country, and they have also sent some to ours.”
News of Benazir Ahmed’s arrest in Dubai emerged on 14 June. During the Awami League government, he had wielded considerable influence while serving as inspector general of police (IGP) and director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed the news in parliament that day.
The home minister also spoke about the law and order situation ahead of the founding anniversary of the Awami League.
Asked whether there was any specific threat behind the decision to place police on alert across the country, he said, “It is our responsibility to issue alerts. We suspect that, centring on 23 June, a political party whose activities have been banned may attempt to create disorder and instability in Bangladesh. The police force will carry out its duties accordingly. That is why an alert has been issued nationwide.”
Police headquarters has instructed officers across the country to take “necessary precautions” and adopt “security measures” ahead of the founding anniversary of the Awami League, whose activities remain banned.
On Thursday, police headquarters issued an “urgent message” in this regard ahead of the party’s founding anniversary on 23 June.
The message, sent to all metropolitan police commissioners and range deputy inspectors general (DIGs), asked them to assess the party’s “potential activities” surrounding the anniversary.