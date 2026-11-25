Police and other law enforcement agencies said that leaders and activists of Awami League (activities banned in the country) may carry out further covert attacks and acts of sabotage. Police say intelligence reports suggest that alongside government installations, specific individuals may also be targeted this time.

According to sources, several leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) are among the potential targets. They have been alerted.

Police also apprehend that weapons and explosives could be smuggled into the country through the border for sabotage, while some Awami League leaders and activists staying in India may cross into Bangladesh to take part in such activities.

In this situation, Police Headquarters has instructed police in 30 bordering districts to remain particularly vigilant.