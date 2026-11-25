Law and order
30 border districts placed on special alert over possible sabotage
Police and other law enforcement agencies said that leaders and activists of Awami League (activities banned in the country) may carry out further covert attacks and acts of sabotage. Police say intelligence reports suggest that alongside government installations, specific individuals may also be targeted this time.
According to sources, several leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) are among the potential targets. They have been alerted.
Police also apprehend that weapons and explosives could be smuggled into the country through the border for sabotage, while some Awami League leaders and activists staying in India may cross into Bangladesh to take part in such activities.
In this situation, Police Headquarters has instructed police in 30 bordering districts to remain particularly vigilant.
The directives emphasise heightened surveillance, patrols and searches in border areas in coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), as well as intensified intelligence gathering. Security at key installations inside the country is being strengthened, with additional police deployed where necessary based on the situation.
However, responsible sources in law enforcement agencies say the government is adequately prepared to prevent any acts of sabotage. Alongside heightened vigilance at the field level, BGB has been deployed in eight districts, including Dhaka. Law enforcement agencies are working together to strengthen security at key installations and ensure public safety.
Awami League announced 'lockdown' programme online for 19 November. Although no significant programme was seen on the ground, incidents of sabotage, including arson attacks on vehicles and crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) explosions occurred in Dhaka and elsewhere across the country.
Sources at Police Headquarters said information about plans for covert attacks and sabotage had emerged from analysing phone conversations and messages of some people arrested in sabotage cases over the past two months, as well as from their interrogation. Police have also received intelligence information through other channels.
Awami League announced 'lockdown' programme online for 19 November. Although no significant programme was seen on the ground, incidents of sabotage, including arson attacks on vehicles and crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) explosions occurred in Dhaka and elsewhere across the country. Several incidents took place in Gopalganj, including attacks and arson at two police stations and the homes of two BNP MPs.
Beyond the incidents in Gopalganj, police said 83 vehicles were set on fire and crude bombs were thrown at 87 locations across the country in the 13 days from 7 to 19 November.
Awami League is now promoting another lockdown programme online for 29 and 30 November.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting Sheikh Hasina's spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali that the former prime minister, who was ousted in the mass uprising, will return to Bangladesh on 16 December.
Law enforcement officials apprehend that sabotage may continue through December in connection with the Awami League's new programmes and Hasina's reported return. Police Headquarters says preparations are being made accordingly.
Special directives
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir recently held an online meeting with senior police officials in districts bordering India. According to sources, Police Headquarters has issued special security directives to the superintendents of police in 30 bordering districts, deputy inspectors general of the relevant ranges and metropolitan police commissioners.
Prothom Alo spoke to senior police officials in five bordering districts on Tuesday. They said instructions had been given to increase patrols and intelligence surveillance along the border. Police have also been asked to monitor brokers involved in illegal crossings, ensure border security in coordination with BGB and remain vigilant against illegal push-ins. They have also been instructed to maintain regular contact with local residents in border areas to exchange information.
Police Headquarters spokesperson and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Kamarum Munira told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that joint surveillance, regular patrols, searches at checkpoints and intelligence gathering are being prioritised in coordination with BGB in border areas.
A responsible police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that they were receiving intelligence about plans to target members of minority communities to draw the attention of Indian and international media and ensure that such incidents receive widespread international coverage.
Surveillance has also been increased along roads and at key installations, while additional police are being deployed as needed based on the situation, she added.
Kamarum Munira further said police are on maximum alert to maintain law and order and prevent sabotage, illegal infiltration and disorder of any kind. Police are also coordinating with other forces to maintain law and order.
Of the country's 64 districts, 32 share borders with neighbouring countries. Of these, 30 share borders with India and three with Myanmar. Rangamati shares borders with both countries.
Vigilance over security of minority communities
Sources in law enforcement agencies said intelligence reports also suggested that covert attacks, arson at homes and property damage could target minority communities, particularly Hindus, alongside political leaders.
A responsible police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that they were receiving intelligence about plans to target members of minority communities to draw the attention of Indian and international media and ensure that such incidents receive widespread international coverage.
Sunamganj district shares around 120 kilometres of border with India's Meghalaya state. Police are working in coordination with BGB to prevent illegal entry through the border.
The official further said that following the murder of two BNP leaders in Kalia, Narail, homes and shops belonging to former Awami League lawmakers, leaders, activists and supporters were attacked, vandalised and set on fire. Awami League followers widely circulated the incidents on social media, claiming that homes belonging to members of the minority community had been attacked, although there were no Hindu settlements in the village.
In this situation, law enforcement agencies across the country have been alerted to ensure the security of minority communities.
Increased vigilance in several border districts
Several superintendents of police in border districts told Prothom Alo that surveillance has been intensified in border areas to prevent anyone from bringing weapons and explosives into the country from India. Intelligence monitoring of people involved in illegal crossings has also been increased.
They said Satkhira district police has been placed under particular vigilance, as many Awami League leaders and activists fled to India through the district's border after 5 August 2024. Police in Sunamganj, Sylhet and Cumilla have also been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance.
Satkhira Superintendent of Police Abu Saleh Md Ashraful Alam told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that BGB is responsible for operations along the border, while police oversee internal security in the district. They are working to prevent crimes of all kinds and have taken measures to stop illegal goods from entering the district through smuggling.
Surveillance has also been intensified on people involved in illegal border crossings. Five brokers have been arrested in the past week, he said, adding that operations are continuing.
Former Sunamganj-1 MP Ranjit Chandra Sarkar, who has been on the run since the mass uprising, reportedly held a secret meeting with activists in Sylhet. He is accused of entering the country illegally by crossing the border.
Sunamganj Superintendent of Police ABM Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo that the district shares around 120 kilometres of border with India's Meghalaya state. Police are working in coordination with BGB to prevent illegal entry through the border.
Police Headquarters has also received information about movement of banned Awami League leaders and activists through the Cumilla border. On 27 September, BGB detained Md Tipu Sultan, alias Tiger Tipu, assistant organisational secretary of Ward No. 8 of Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League, while he was attempting to cross into India. He was later released on bail.
Cumilla Superintendent of Police Md Anisuzzaman told Prothom Alo that police are working in coordination with other agencies to prevent illegal entry through the border.
Joint operations are underway and no one would be allowed to enter the country illegally through the border and carry out sabotage, he said.
101 platoons of BGB deployed
A total of 101 platoons of BGB have been deployed in eight districts, including Dhaka, to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. A platoon typically comprises 20 to 30 personnel.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, BGB said it had been deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. BGB personnel are also on duty in Gopalganj, where two battalions have been deployed.
BGB personnel are working in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies. Security and surveillance have been strengthened at key installations, industrial areas and other important locations.