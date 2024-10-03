Enforced disappearance: Commission finds proof of ‘Aynaghar’, 400 complaints filed

The joint interrogation cell (JIC), popularly known as “Aynaghar”, is located inside the DGFI headquarters. There are 22 cells in the two-storey building.

Retired High Court division justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury disclosed this at a press conference at the office of the commission of inquiry regarding the enforced disappearance in the city’s Gulshan area around 12:00 pm.

Moyeenul Islam is the chairman of the inquiry commission.

“We have worked on the complaints of those who became victims of enforced disappearances under the state’s patronisation or by the law and order forces. We will also summon the accused for their statements. If they do not appear (before the commission), action will be taken as per law,” Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury said.