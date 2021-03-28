Stern action to be taken if anarchy not stopped: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has warned of taking strict action to protect the lives and properties of the people if the anarchy is not stopped.

The home minister said this while talking to newsmen at his office at the secretariat on Sunday.

He pointed out, over the last two days, some unruly individuals and groups out of religious frenzy have destroyed the government properties, including upazila parishad, thana bhaban, government land office, police outpost, railway station, in Chattogram’s Hathazari and Brahmanbaria Sadar, Sarail and Ashuganj upazila.

The home minister called for an end to all forms of misconduct. Otherwise, the government will take a strict step to protect the lives and property of the people.