Stop harmful online games like PUBG, Free Fire: HC

The High Court on Monday asked the authorities concerned to take steps to remove harmful games including PUBG and Free Fire from online platforms in Bangladesh.

Justice Mojibur Rahman Mia and justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after hearing of a writ.

The court also issued a rule seeking explanation as to why all types of online games and apps like Tiktok, Bigo Live, PUBG, Free Fire Games and Likee should not be banned.