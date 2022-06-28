Student beats up driver of president’s son’s car for honking

In the case, the driver Nazrul Islam identified himself as a driver of the prime minister’s office. He complained that at 7:30 in the evening of 26 June he had dropped the president’s grandson for tuitions and was returning via Tipu Sultan Road in Wari. A youth was crossing the road at the time, talking on the phone. He sounded the horn and the youth lost his temper. He stood in front of the car and misbehaved with the driver, then kicked the back of the car. The driver got out of the car to find out who the youth was and the boy called others over the phone and they beat him up. The driver called out for help and the young men threatened to kill him and then left. The driver later consulted with his colleagues at his workplace and they advised him to file a case with the police.

Students of the university said Kaushik Sarkar is a student of the 2018-19 batch of the music department and an active member of the university unit of the ruling party’s student front, Chhatra League. He is a follower of the general secretary. He would stay at the university’s Syed Nazrul Islam Hall. Top leaders of Chhatra League, however, say he is not a Chhatra League member.