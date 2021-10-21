Student hacked to death on college campus in Sylhet

Witnesses said Rahat went to his college to meet his friends.
When he was getting out of the college gate around 12:30pm, Sadi, another student of the college, appeared there riding a motorbike and stabbed him indiscriminately from behind, leaving him injured, said victim’s cousin Rafi.
Later, Rahat was rushed to a nearby hospital where physicians declared him dead.
Kamrul Hasan Talkudar, officer-in-charge of South Surma police station, said police are investigating the incident.
No one has been arrested yet, the OC added.