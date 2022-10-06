RAB arrests seven including four missing youths involved in militancy

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven people, including four who went missing from their homes in Cumilla and elsewhere with suspected ties to radical groups, in raids in and around the capital, Dhaka, said a message from the Rab Headquarters early Thursday, reports UNB.

Details on the raids or the arrested people were not immediately available, but the message said a news briefing by Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of the Legal and Media Wing of Rab, will be held at 11.45am at Karwan Bazar on Thursday.