Concerns over illegal trespassing, arms smuggling at border

Illegal border crossings, counterfeit currency trade, and arms smuggling have become major sources of concern. In particular, incidents where criminals escape through the border have posed a challenge to law and order around election centres.

Recently, several government meetings on law and order have raised such concerns regarding the border. In this context, police have been instructed to maintain special vigilance in 27 border districts. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has also been asked to remain extra alert.

At an event at the BGB headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka, on 29 December, home affairs adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd) said that the BGB must maintain strict vigilance to ensure that no criminals or terrorists can escape from Bangladesh through the border. He also directed that strict legal action be taken against any officers or personnel who aid or assist smugglers.

According to relevant sources, concern over the border has increased following the killing of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Shaheed Osman Hadi. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) reported that the main accused in Osman Hadi’s murder, Faisal Karim Masud, along with his associate Alamgir Sheikh, fled to India. Law enforcement sources say that strict measures have been stepped up at the border since then.