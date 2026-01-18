Law and order before election
Concerns over illegal trespassing, arms smuggling at border
Illegal border crossings, counterfeit currency trade, and arms smuggling have become major sources of concern. In particular, incidents where criminals escape through the border have posed a challenge to law and order around election centres.
Recently, several government meetings on law and order have raised such concerns regarding the border. In this context, police have been instructed to maintain special vigilance in 27 border districts. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has also been asked to remain extra alert.
At an event at the BGB headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka, on 29 December, home affairs adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd) said that the BGB must maintain strict vigilance to ensure that no criminals or terrorists can escape from Bangladesh through the border. He also directed that strict legal action be taken against any officers or personnel who aid or assist smugglers.
According to relevant sources, concern over the border has increased following the killing of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Shaheed Osman Hadi. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) reported that the main accused in Osman Hadi’s murder, Faisal Karim Masud, along with his associate Alamgir Sheikh, fled to India. Law enforcement sources say that strict measures have been stepped up at the border since then.
A source at the police headquarters said that intelligence indicates some individuals involved in covert killings and violence may attempt to leave the country ahead of the election.
Authorities are also wary of illegal arms smuggling. In addition, reports suggest that counterfeit currency traffickers are becoming increasingly active around the border.
Crime experts say that illegal border crossings and smuggling are always risky. With the election approaching, these activities could become an even greater cause for concern.
787 line men in 27 districts
Ahead of the national election, police have compiled a list of individuals involved in illegal border crossings in 27 border districts. The list includes 787 people known as ‘line men’. The police headquarters has instructed heightened surveillance in these districts and intensified operations to arrest the line men.
Analysis of the list shows that Chattogram has 12 line men, Brahmanbaria 37, Cox’s Bazar 99, Feni 10, Cumilla 38, Bandarban 116, Rajshahi 3, Chapainawabganj 38, Joypurhat 16, Naogaon 19, Kushtia 3, Chuadanga 5, Meherpur 16, Satkhira 52, Jashore 30, Jhenaidah 21, Sylhet 58, Moulvibazar 7, Habiganj 13, Sunamganj 32, Nilphamari 9, Lalmonirhat 39, Dinajpur 28, Panchagarh 44, Mymensingh 20, Jamalpur 15 and Sherpur 7 line men.
Police officials say that a large part of border crimes is orchestrated by the so-called line men. Most of them are local residents of the border areas, who have a clear knowledge of the remote paths, rivers, chars and hill trails.
Officials responsible for security in the border areas say that the line men’s operations are also well-planned. They determine safe crossing routes along the border and the timing for night crossings, arrange boats or vehicles, and, when necessary, maintain communication across the border. In many cases, they also have knowledge of the patrol schedules of law enforcement agencies.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a senior police officer-in-charge in a border district said that the line men are very well-known in the border areas. Everyone knows them. Without them, large-scale illegal crossings or smuggling are almost impossible. They perform the key role of establishing connections at the ground level. In carrying out this work, they often collude with various parties, and a share of the illicit money goes into the pockets of those parties as well.
Major risk from illegal crossings
Sources within law enforcement say that illegal crossings at the border carry two types of risks. Individuals may commit crimes and flee across the border, as happened in the case of Osman Hadi’s killing. Conversely, people crossing illegally from the other side may also engage in criminal activities.
After the July mass uprising, top terrorist Molla Masud had entered the country illegally through the border. On 27 May last year, the army arrested him in Kushtia along with five foreign pistols, ten magazines, 53 bullets, and one satellite phone. Two others, including another top terrorist Subrata Bain, were also arrested at the time. Subrata Bain had previously committed crimes in the country and fled to India.
Law enforcement agencies have information that at least three more top terrorists, released on bail from prison after 5 August 2024, have left the country. However, the police’s Special Branch (SB) immigration unit has no record of their departure through legal channels. This strongly indicates that these individuals also crossed the border illegally. Some of them have been linked to several murder cases in different locations in the Dhanmondi area.
The Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has reported that 7.65-calibre weapons were used in the recent Osman Hadi murder and several other crimes across the country. Police say such bullets are uncommon in the country. This has led to the assumption that new weapons and ammunition have entered illegally, posing a broader security risk.
Meanwhile, on 2 January, a foreign pistol along with four bullets and a magazine was seized from a person in the Kotwali Model police station area of the border district of Cumilla. An internal police memo regarding the weapon stated that one side of its barrel is marked as a 7.65 mm foreign pistol.
When asked about this, Comilla district superintendent of police (SP) Anisuzzaman told Prothom Alo that these weapons have entered the country through various channels. They are uncommon firearms in the country. In most cases, such weapons are rented out, and ownership is transferred in this way.
Concerns over counterfeit money
Typically, the flow of money increases during elections. Unreported cash is also widely used. This creates a heightened risk of counterfeit money circulation. Ahead of this election, the same type of risk has been highlighted in the observations of law enforcement and multiple intelligence agencies.
Sources say that with the introduction of new-design notes this time, it may be difficult for the general public to distinguish genuine notes. Criminals could exploit this opportunity, using border areas as a base to distribute counterfeit money, according to law enforcement sources.
In this context, on 6 November, the BGB announced enhanced operational activities and intelligence monitoring at the borders to prevent counterfeit money. The force’s headquarters stated that public awareness initiatives have been intensified and requested support by providing relevant information to the BGB.
Increased monitoring required
Sources say monitoring is difficult in some areas due to hills, rivers and long stretches of the border. Risky and remote hilly trails in areas like Naikhongchhari in Bandarban are convenient for criminals. In Cumilla’s Burichong, Brahmanpara and Kasba, river and char routes are used for smuggling. In Feni’s Phulgazi, border-adjacent village-based networks are involved in human trafficking and other crimes.
Law enforcement agencies have said that monitoring has been increased in border districts ahead of the national election. Night patrols, observation of the movements of suspicious individuals, and coordinated operations with border security forces are ongoing. As a result, illegal border crossings have decreased somewhat, though sources say they have not been completely stopped.
Analysts say that alongside securing polling centres, controlling the border is crucial to ensuring a fair election. Criminologist and associate professor at Dhaka University’s Institute of Social Welfare and Research, Touhidul Haque, told Prothom Alo that the practice of committing crimes on this side and taking refuge across the border has been going on for a long time. This situation must be controlled at all costs. If criminals believe they can get away with offences, it will pose a major threat. For this reason, border monitoring must be increased.