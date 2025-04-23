‘Is it wrong to demand justice for my sons killed in front of my eyes?’

“I don’t have a husband and my sons have been killed. The killers are relentless. After killing my two sons, they are now threatening to kill if I don’t withdraw the case. I have seen my sons getting killed right in front of my eyes. Is it wrong to demand trial of the killers?”

Sufiya Begum, 60, the plaintiff of the case filed over killing four people inside a mosque in Madaripur, was saying this at the human chain and demonstration held in protest of the killing in front of the Madaripur DC office.

Locals and four relatives of the victim joined the hour-long protest. After that, the demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner (DC) Yeasmin Akter.

Earlier, on 8 March, three people were killed over old enmity and dispute centering sand business. The deceased were identified as Ataur Rahman alias Atabur, 35; his brother Saiful Islam alias Hitter Saiful, 30 and their cousin Palash Sardar, 17.