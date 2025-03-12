Police sue 12 left-leaning student leaders

Abul Khayer, sub-inspector (SI) of Ramna police station filed the case. The 12 people named in the case statement are Bangladesh Chhatra Federation general secretary Saikat Arif, 26, Bangladesh Chhatra Union Dhaka University unit resident Meghmallar Basu, 28, and general secretary Mayeen Ahmed, 24, Chhatra Federation Dhaka city unit president Al Amin Rahman, 25, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front Eden Mohila College unit president Sumaiya Shahina, 25, Ganatantrik Chhatra Council general secretary Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury, 25, Jagannath University Chhatra Union leader Adrita Roy, 23, Arman, 30, Hasan Sikder, 25, and Shima Akhter, 25, of Chhatra Federation and left student organisation’s Richard, 26, and Aung Aung Marma, 25.

Amidst the concerns and protests from various quarters about rape and violence against women across the country, a platform called 'Bangladesh against Rape and Violence' was recently formed by university teachers and students.

They organised a march towards the residence of the Chief Adviser on Tuesday to protest against the rape of women and children and demand exemplary punishment for rapists. The march started at around 3:00pm yesterday from in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University.

The police stopped the march when it crossed Shahbagh intersection and reached in front of Hotel Intercontinental. At one stage, there was a scuffle and clash between the police and the protesters. Later, the protesters returned to the Dhaka University campus from there.