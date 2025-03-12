Clash in anti-rape march
Police sue 12 left-leaning student leaders
Police filed a case against leaders of some student organisations over yesterday’s clash centering a protest against rape and repression of women in Shahbagh.
A total of 12 leaders of left-leaning student organisations and 70-80 more unidentified persons have been accused in the case filed with Ramna police station today, Wednesday.
Golam Faruk, officer-in-charge of Ramna police station, told ProthomAlo that the case has been filed over attack on police. Effort is on to arrest the accused persons.
Abul Khayer, sub-inspector (SI) of Ramna police station filed the case. The 12 people named in the case statement are Bangladesh Chhatra Federation general secretary Saikat Arif, 26, Bangladesh Chhatra Union Dhaka University unit resident Meghmallar Basu, 28, and general secretary Mayeen Ahmed, 24, Chhatra Federation Dhaka city unit president Al Amin Rahman, 25, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front Eden Mohila College unit president Sumaiya Shahina, 25, Ganatantrik Chhatra Council general secretary Fahim Ahmed Chowdhury, 25, Jagannath University Chhatra Union leader Adrita Roy, 23, Arman, 30, Hasan Sikder, 25, and Shima Akhter, 25, of Chhatra Federation and left student organisation’s Richard, 26, and Aung Aung Marma, 25.
Amidst the concerns and protests from various quarters about rape and violence against women across the country, a platform called 'Bangladesh against Rape and Violence' was recently formed by university teachers and students.
They organised a march towards the residence of the Chief Adviser on Tuesday to protest against the rape of women and children and demand exemplary punishment for rapists. The march started at around 3:00pm yesterday from in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University.
The police stopped the march when it crossed Shahbagh intersection and reached in front of Hotel Intercontinental. At one stage, there was a scuffle and clash between the police and the protesters. Later, the protesters returned to the Dhaka University campus from there.
In the case statement, police accused the protesters of attacking them in front of the Intercontinental Hotel. Assistant commissioner Abdullah Al Mamun, police members Md Raihan, Kawsar, Rohan, Saiful Islam, Adiba and Rubina were critically injured during the attack, alleged the case.
Meanwhile, the protesters alleged that police charged batons to disperse the peaceful programme.