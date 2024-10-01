CID to open investigation into money laundering charge against Jahangir

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has decided to start an inquiry into the allegation of money laundering against Jahangir Alam, who identified him as a personal assistant of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Jahangir, who was popularly known as Pani Jahangir as he supplied water to Sudha Sadhan, has reportedly amassed huge amounts of illegal money and properties worth about Taka 400 crore.

The CID release also said Jahangir has siphoned off a huge amount of money to the USA through illegal channels after the name of AK Real Estate Limited.

According to the CID statistics, Jahangir's wife Kamrun Nahar also possessed huge properties including a 2,630-square-feet flat in Dhanmondi, one car, business capital of Tk 7.3 million and Tk 11.7 million in banks, equivalent to Tk 73 million.