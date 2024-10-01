CID to open investigation into money laundering charge against Jahangir
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has decided to start an inquiry into the allegation of money laundering against Jahangir Alam, who identified him as a personal assistant of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Jahangir, who was popularly known as Pani Jahangir as he supplied water to Sudha Sadhan, has reportedly amassed huge amounts of illegal money and properties worth about Taka 400 crore.
The CID release also said Jahangir has siphoned off a huge amount of money to the USA through illegal channels after the name of AK Real Estate Limited.
According to the CID statistics, Jahangir's wife Kamrun Nahar also possessed huge properties including a 2,630-square-feet flat in Dhanmondi, one car, business capital of Tk 7.3 million and Tk 11.7 million in banks, equivalent to Tk 73 million.
Jahangir after his name has Tk 40 million agricultural and non-agricultural land at his village home Chatkhil in Noakhali, two shops at Mohammadpur and New Market, a seven-storey building and two flats at Mirpur, one-storey building at his village home and a four-storey building at his ancestral house.
Besides, the family of Jahangir has an eight-storey building in Harinapur area under Maijdee of Noakhali Sadar.
Of the immovable properties, Jahangir has over Tk 25.2 million in bank, DPS of Tk 275,000 and FDR of over Tk 13 million and capital of Tk 62.5 million in partnership business, while his wife has Tk 2.78 million in bank, a DPS of Tk 1.88 million, said the CID press release.