Bangladesh marks 17th anniversary of series bomb blasts

Bangladesh on Wednesday marked the 17th anniversary of the series bomb blasts that left two people dead and over 50 others injured across the country in 2005, news agency UNB reports.

Various socio-cultural organisations and political parties led the nation in paying tributes to the victims with a renewed call to stamp out extremism from the country.

On this day in 2005, around 500 bombs went off at 434 locations in 63 districts of the country. Banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was behind the mayhem.