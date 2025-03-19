Most of the people carrying illegal firearms remain out of reach

Most of the people who carried illegal firearms to stop the movement of students and people in July-August last year remain out of reach. Although the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the police arrested some 10 people in connection with those incidents, they could not retrieve any of the arms used during the movement as yet.

The police say all those who carried firearms during the student movement are activists of Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League. The arms they carried include pistols, shotguns and sawed-off guns. The police are working to prepare a list of the total number of people who used firearms to quell the movement.

Chittagong University student Hridoy Chandra Tarua was shot dead in the city’s Muradpur area on 18 July 2024.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, his brother-in-law Deepak Mistri said, “Almost all the people of the country saw who carried the arms. However, the police are not arresting them. We demand justice.”