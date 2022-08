A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death and another one injured in an attack by rivals in Auchpara area of Gazipur's ​​Tongi Sunday night, news agency UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Kausar Ahmed Sumon alias Tanon, a resident of Tonger Deora area of ​​Gazipur.

Locals said some miscreants stabbed Sumon and Tuhin indiscriminately near Merit School in Auchpara area of ​​Tongi due to some previous , leaving them critically injured.