'Take Tk 10m now, will pay more later'

Two members of a recruitment committee of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) have complained of a large-scale bribery during a recruitment.

In a letter sent to the secretary of health services division of the health and family welfare ministry, they claimed that a section of the candidates had paid Tk 1.5-2 million (15-20 lakh) each to pass the written exams.

The discrepancies in the written exams came into light during the viva voce. According to members of the recruitment committee, candidates who obtained 60-79 marks out of 80 in the written exams could not answer the questions in the viva voce. On the other hand, candidates with lower scores in the written exams did well in the viva voce.

A deputy secretary of another ministry offered a member of the recruitment board bribe and promotion to pass the candidates in the viva voce.

In the letter, a member of the recruitment committee alleged that Tk 10 million (1 crore) was offered in cash, and more money and promotion later.