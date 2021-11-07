'Tell the IG Prisons not to carry out death sentence before receiving the full verdict'

Deputy attorney general Biswajit Debnath said, the court did not send any advance order for hanging.

Helal Uddin Molla said that even so, the order had been sent. It had reached the magistrate court of Kushtia. From there it had been sent to the Kashimpur jail for the sentenced to be carried out.

Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain said, until the full verdict is received, the sentence will not be carried out.

Later the chief justice, addressing the attorney general AM Amin Uddin said, "Tell the IG Prisons that the sentence will not be carried out until the full verdict is received."

The chief justice told the defence lawyer to submit the appeal to the chamber judge.

Senior judge of the bench Mohammad Iman Ali said, you can tell the IG Prisons that the verdict is not final until everyone signs it.

The chief justice said, IG Prisons is the focal point.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin said, "I told the secretary and I will tell him too."