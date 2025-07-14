Mass uprising
Chankharpul murder: Charge framed against 8
Formal charges have been framed against former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman and seven others in a case filed over the killing of six people by gunfire in the capital’s Chankharpul area during the July uprising.
The charges were framed today, Monday, by the International Crimes Tribunal-1, comprising a three-member bench led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumder.
The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
The tribunal stated that the plea for discharge from the case has been rejected.
Formal charges have been brought against the accused for crimes against humanity committed on 5 August last year, when six individuals were shot dead in Chankharpul.
In addition to former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, the other accused are former Joint Commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam, former Assistant Commissioner of Ramna Mohammad Imrul, former Shahbagh Police Station Inspector Md Arshad Hossain, Constables Md Sujan Hossain, Imaaz Hossain, and Md Nasirul Islam.
Among the accused, the first four are absconding, while the remaining four have been arrested. The four detainees were produced before the tribunal today.
The tribunal has set 10 August for the opening statement of the case, during which the key issues will be presented. Witness testimony is scheduled to begin on 11 August.