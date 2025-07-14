Chankharpul murder: Charge framed against 8

Formal charges have been framed against former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman and seven others in a case filed over the killing of six people by gunfire in the capital’s Chankharpul area during the July uprising.

The charges were framed today, Monday, by the International Crimes Tribunal-1, comprising a three-member bench led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumder.

The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.