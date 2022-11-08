HC asks govt to remove illegal brick kilns in four districts

It directed the Department of Environment (DoE) to implement this order and submit a report within the next seven days.

Besides, it has asked to make a complete list of all illegal brick kilns in the country and submit the list within the next two weeks, said Manzil Morshed, president of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why their inaction to shut down the illegal brick kilns in four districts under the Brick Kilns Control Act, 2013 should not be declared illegal.