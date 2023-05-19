17 arrested for alleged fraud using mobile apps

Police arrested 17 suspected operatives, including four women, of a fraud gang involved with realising money from people through several mobile phone applications from different areas of Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestees are Mohiuddin Mahri, 31, Bani Saad Monihaj, 23, Sana Miah, 35, Latin, 43, Mehedhi Hasan, 23, Hasan Imam Proncy, 33, Belayet Hossain, 28, Maruf Ahmed, 27, Sabbir Hossain Loyin, 26, Shahabul Islam Nishu, 22, Faizul Islam, 24, Sohan Khan, 21, Abdul Wadud, 25, Iti Akter, 20, Sriti Shah Soumik, 21, Ayesha, 21 and Rubaya, 20.