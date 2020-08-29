The killings that never see justice

In her written complaint to the human rights commission, Biplob’s mother Halima Begum said that members of the detective branch of police picked Biplob up from his home. They shot him in the thigh. The commission asked the home ministry to take action but the ministry did not.

A high up source in the commission said that the home ministry investigated only two incidents at the behest of the commission. From 2013, the commission has asked or action to be taken in at least 14 cases, but in vain. The commission’s chairman, Nasima Begum, speaking to Prothom Alo, said she had spoken to the home ministry’s public safety division secretary and had received positive response. And the home minister said that magistrates carried out inquiries after every incident. If necessary, bring them under the law. Among the 7 incidents probed by Prothom Alo, a case was filed in only one after judicial inquiry.

Ends with final report

In the incident of Ansar Ali’s brother Afzal being killed in a so-called gunfight, sub-inspector (SI) of the Sherpur police station, Atiqur Rahman, as plaintiff, brought about arms and killing charges against him. OC Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo, investigations are near an end and the final report is being drawn up.

RAB filed a case at Sabujbagh police station in Dhaka, saying freedom fighter Akkas Ali’s son Nur Alam and Projonmo League leader Salahuddin Sohel were killed in gunfights. The police have given their final reports in this case too.

There are many instances where final reports are also drawn up in the cases filed by the victims’ sides. On 27 May 2009, students of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Mohsin Sheikh, were shot dead by RAB at Manik Miah Avenue in the capital city. In a press release, RAB-2 stated that a check post had been set up to control snatching and mugging. When these two were being checked, they opened fire. RAB opened counter fire and the two were killed.

Nephew of the killed Jinnah, Md Jasim Uddin, filed a case at the court, with a person from the institute as plaintiff, accusing 11 persons including DAD of RAB-2 at the time, Md Furzal Hossain.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jasim Uddin said, the police, DB, CID and PBI one after the other carried out investigations and came up with final reports. Executive inquiries were also carried out, but those too went in favour of RAB. Yet when Jinnah was alive, there was not a single complaint against him.

Lawyer of this case, Kamal Hossain, told Prothom Alo that in the case filed by RAB, it was said that the two had been shot while fleeing. Yet all the bullets hit him in the front. Seven bullets were fired and all hit them.

The correspondent spoke to relatives of the seven families. They all spoke about the government’s activities after the killing of Sinha. They feel that this was possible because Sinha was a former army officer. If their cases were investigated, they would get justice too.

Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik said that extrajudicial killing was being carried out year after year with direct approval of the government. But in all countries, the truth of these incidents comes to light and legal proceedings commence. He told Prothom Alo, these proceeding have commenced with the killing of Sinha by police in Teknaf. Gradually more incidents will come to light.

* Muktar Hossain (Natore) helped in the compilation of this report. This report appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir.