70 convicted children

They to perform good deeds, not to languish in jail: Court

Seventy children aged between 12 and 18, mostly school goers, along with their family members were implicated in 50 cases on charges of different offences.

So they had to appear before the court regularly, which were hampering their normal lives including study.

To bring those children back to normal life, Sunamganj's Women and Children Repression Tribunal judge Md Zakir Hossain delivered the verdict over these 50 cases simultaneously on Wednesday as per the ‘Probation of Offender’s Ordinance 1960’.

After pronouncing the verdict, the court handed over flowers and diaries to the students.

All 70 children were sentenced to one year in jail. However, they were not sent to jail.

Instead, the court sent them to their families setting conditions that they would take care of their parents and recite religious books regularly.

Public prosecutor Hasan Mahbub confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

He said children will have to abide by six instructions. District probation official will oversee the matter.

During probation, they will perform two good deeds every day, abide by the instructions of parents and elders, recite religious books, refrain from consuming narcotics and involving in offences and avoid dishonest accompany.

Yusuf Ali, 40, a resident of Rajnaw village of Dirai upazila in Sunamganj, appeared before the court on Wednesday with his four nephews. A year back, there was a quarrel between two groups in Rajnaw village. In this regard, a case was filed accusing them.

After the verdict, Yusuf Ali said, "It seemed that they will be languishing in prison for a year. But later I was informed that they are allowed to stay home on condition of maintaining six instructions”.

