They to perform good deeds, not to languish in jail: Court

Seventy children aged between 12 and 18, mostly school goers, along with their family members were implicated in 50 cases on charges of different offences.

So they had to appear before the court regularly, which were hampering their normal lives including study.

To bring those children back to normal life, Sunamganj's Women and Children Repression Tribunal judge Md Zakir Hossain delivered the verdict over these 50 cases simultaneously on Wednesday as per the ‘Probation of Offender’s Ordinance 1960’.