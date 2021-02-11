Three awarded death in Mymensingh for crimes against humanity

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday sentenced three people of Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh to death for their crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War, reports news agency UNB.

The three-member tribunal, led by justice Shahinur Islam, also sentenced five people to 20 years’ imprisonment in the case.

The condemned are Mohamamd Shamsuzzaman alias Abul Kalam, AFM Foyjullah and Abdur Razzak Mandal. Among them, Foyjullah and Razzak tried in absentia.

Those who get 20 years’ jail term are -- Khalilur Rahman, Mohamamd Abdullah, Mohammad Rois Uddin Azadi alias Akkel Ali, Alim Uddin Khan and Sirajul Islam Tota. Of them, Alim Uddin is on the run.