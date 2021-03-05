Three HuJI militants remanded

A Dhaka court today placed three members of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) including its chief of operation wing, on three-day remand each, reports BSS.
The three remanded accused are– Mohammad Mainul Islam alias Mahin alias Mithu alias Hasan, Sheikh Sohan Shad alias Bara Abdullah and Murad Hossain Kabir. Of the three, Mainul was acting as the chief of the militant group’s operation wing for long.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Abu Sufian Noman passed the remand order, as investigation agency Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit produced the trio before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand.
A CTTC team arrested the trio from Saidabad area of the capital at around 5:15pm on Thursday. Police seized one private car, five mobile phones, one microphone, one machete, two knives, 10 detonators, 170 iron balls used as shrapnel in bomb, five litters of acid, three identity cards and one jihadi book from their possession.
Police said the three were trying to revive the militant outfit, form its shura (executive) committee, ensure fund, recruit members, collect arms and ammunitions, ensure bail for its jailed members and setting up training facilities for the militants in Bandarban-Naikhongchari area by taking land on lease.